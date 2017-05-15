Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: No need to figure it out

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-no-need-to-figure-it-out/



It’s good to remember that what we’re doing is Awareness Practice, not Figure-It-Out Practice. “Figuring it out” is what ego talks people into “doing” because a person can go around in circles for a lifetime, trying to figure out the imaginary, dualistic world of [conditioned mind], which cannot be figured out because it’s not real. If you keep paying attention, all will be revealed. If you go up into conditioned mind, you’ll miss the opportunity to see what you’re looking for.

– Cheri Huber

Are you practicing awareness, or are you trying to figure it out?

for Mindful Monday

Photo credit: “Rubik’s Cube,” Sonny Abesamis, 2013.