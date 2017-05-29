Musings of a Naked Alien | Manifold Destiny

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/manifold-destiny.html



Meditation upon Psalm 104:24 (et al.)





“O LORD, how manifold are your works of creativity!”





Manifold : many, numerous, multitudinous, myriad, innumerable, varied, diversified, diverse, complex, multifarious…





It it not just the number of species made manifest that causes us awe, it is the diversity of life that lift some up by the largeness of Life, but causes others to fearfully feel small and insignificant.









“In wisdom you have made it all; the Earth is full of your creativity.”





Full : filled, replete, abounding, sated, surfeited, complete, whole, intact, perfect, all-inclusive, rich, resonant…





The cup of Creation was intended not to be viewed as half-full or half-empty, but as a whole, vessel and contents as one – a glass sufficient for our thirsts. Yet greed has made us rabid.









Yonder

The Sea

Wide and deep

Full of Life

Large and small

Man and beast

At play





All look to you

Needs fulfilled

Needs satisfied

Your open hands

It is good

Without you

It is bad





You breathe Life

We inhale Life

And so we live

Day by holy day

Earth is refreshed

A planet alive

Glory of your face





May your glory always endure

May you rejoice in your works

Like the wild mare’s high withers

The Earth trembles at your glance

Like the lowly puffball in my yard

Mountains smoke under your touch





My heart will sing to you

Long as it in rhythm beats

My mind will sing of you

Long as it knows your face

In every flower

In every creature

In every person

Infinite is your face

May I cherish each

Manifold manifestation





May my meditations

On grace’s wholeness

Be pleasing to you

For I rejoice in it





Bless the Creator

O my soul

O my mind

O my heart

Praise the Maker









Tiwago

















Synonyms from: Family Word Finder, Reader’s Digest; 1975

(photography by tiwago)











