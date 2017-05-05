Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos: Psalm 23

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/05/logos-psalm-23.html
Inspired by Psalm 23
The Lord, my Lord
is a shepherd. My shepherd.
I need shepherding.
I need guidance and direction.
If I will listen, I will find all I need.
If I follow.
The Lord, my Lord
offers peace. Silence. Stillness.
When I need it,
whether I want it or not,
in him I will find it.
And my spirit will be restored.
My soul will find living water.
When I walk on the path
where he leads me.
The Lord, my Lord
When night closes in,
when darkness is all I can see,
I am not alone.
The shepherd finds me.
I do not have to be afraid.
The guidance and the protection
of the Lord
bring comfort.
Bring light, if I will open my eyes.
I need not be afraid.
The Lord, my Lord
is a God of abundance.
Is a God of mercy.
Is a God of steadfast loyalty and love.
Even when I can find no love,
No friendship,
No support,
God provides.
I am healed; I am made whole.
I am not alone.
The Lord, my Lord
is a God of mercy and grace,
Limitless goodness.
I am pursued.
I am surrounded.
I am never lost.
With my God, I am.
Forever.
Leave a Reply