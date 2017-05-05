Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos: Psalm 23

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/05/logos-psalm-23.html



Inspired by Psalm 23





The Lord, my Lord

is a shepherd. My shepherd.

I need shepherding.

I need guidance and direction.

If I will listen, I will find all I need.

If I follow.





The Lord, my Lord

offers peace. Silence. Stillness.

When I need it,

whether I want it or not,

in him I will find it.

And my spirit will be restored.

My soul will find living water.

When I walk on the path

where he leads me.





The Lord, my Lord

When night closes in,

when darkness is all I can see,

I am not alone.

The shepherd finds me.

I do not have to be afraid.

The guidance and the protection

of the Lord

bring comfort.

Bring light, if I will open my eyes.

I need not be afraid.





The Lord, my Lord

is a God of abundance.

Is a God of mercy.

Is a God of steadfast loyalty and love.

Even when I can find no love,

No friendship,

No support,

God provides.

I am healed; I am made whole.

I am not alone.





The Lord, my Lord

is a God of mercy and grace,

Limitless goodness.

I am pursued.

I am surrounded.

I am never lost.

With my God, I am.