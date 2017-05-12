Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos: Acts 7:55-57

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/05/logos-acts-755-57.html



To set the scene for the scripture I chose today, the person about whom is is written is Stephen. Remember Stephen? He was a deacon in the new church, martyred for his faith.

But filled with the Holy Spirit, he gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God. “Look,” he said, “I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God!” But they covered their ears, and with a loud shout all rushed together against him. (Acts 7:55-57)

You know the rest of the story, right? Those listening dragged him out of the city and stoned him to death, while Saul kept their coats.





I chose this scripture because of the image it created in my mind. A man of the church is telling those gathered around of his vision – he saw heaven, Jesus, and God, and he is telling them about it. They covered their ears.



