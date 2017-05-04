SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | LIKE BRIGHT BEACONS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/like-bright-beacons.html



We are frequently advised to read the Bible with our own personal needs in mind, and to look for answers to our own private questions. That is good, as far as it goes… But better still is the advice to study the Bible objectively, … without regard, first of all, to our own subjective needs. Let the great passages fix themselves in our memory. Let them stay there permanently, like bright beacons, launching their powerful shafts of light upon life’s problems — our own and everyone’s — as they illumine, now one, now another dark area of human life. Following such a method, we discover that the Bible does “speak to our condition” and meet our needs, not just occasionally or when some emergency arises, but continually.

— Frederick C. Grant

