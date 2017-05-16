This Day With God | Let Thanksgiving Overflow

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/let-thanksgiving-overflow/



All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God. Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. – Psalm 100:4

As written in the post, “Promise is Fulfilled” explained is how the law and the promise is fulfilled in the person of Jesus Christ. We have ups and downs in life. There are times where the future seems gloomy but then in a moment, something can inspire us to keep going. It may be something you read, it may be something you see like a sunrise or sunset, or it might be a song you hear.

Christians believe the ultimate reward is salvation. The law in the Old Testament is not set aside. Instead, it is followed more clearly through the promise fulfilled in Christ. This day, know that Christ is Holy and by accepting Christ as Savior, you have what is needed to be perfect in God’s eye.

There is no need to get uptight about things in life. Today, make a decision to let it go and trust that everything will work out. The focus for today is to enjoy each moment so as we begin, receive inspiration from this song O Praise Him by David Crowder Band .





