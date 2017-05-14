the MethoBlog

Theology and Medicine | "Let not your hearts be troubled"

I was honored to be the preacher on the 72nd Church Anniversary celebration of Cordon United Methodist Church last May 14, 2017. This church is a vibrant church that has a strong presence that ministers to the town of Cordon. Led by dynamic lay leaders and church workers, they have built a new church and is now expanding it’s Kindergarten School ministry to include elementary education.

Visit and worship with the people called United Methodist in Cordon every 9:00 AM, Sunday.

