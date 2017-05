Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/05/01/jesus-is-illegal/



I’m going to be marching today with a group of immigrants whom some people call “illegal aliens.” The United Methodist Church just declared one of its bishops to be illegal. So I thought I would write about the way that Jesus is illegal. I don’t mean just in the sense that he broke the rules by [Read More…]