Beguine Again | In a Far and Broken Country

Writing in a far and broken country, my pen

knows its kinship with the dark forest, asks

direction of its trees, celebrates its quiet amity

over the din of plastic medicine vials, the 40-foot

serpentine specter of a cannulae, the hiss and sigh

of an oxygen compressor amid layered silences.

We are named on a long list of regional poets.

The region is the sickroom where the palm and

birch in the courtyard know their meaning and

place. Lend a shaman ear. The trees will speak

and tell you that we are found, we are here,

not lost in those vials but found in the hallowed

company of artful seekers on a Vision Quest. Call it

the hero’s journey – Strike up the hill. Cry out for

the Sacred Dream, for the purpose of your life and

its confusions. A comforting Infinity breaks through

fierce grieving embraced. The great dream comes

to you. The trees come to you. They speak in God’s

tongue, which is – after all – your True Voice. . .

Life gives, leaving behind the key to its wide and

wild essence. Unlock the door. Listen … the voices

are gentle and they mark the pathway with poems.

© 2013 Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry)