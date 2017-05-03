BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD995 – Timothy Circle Mentor Training

Course Dates: July 24 – August 20, 2017

This is a four week course on mentoring as a dynamic relationship between a mentor, a young person, and the Holy Spirit that has the power to produce great spiritual growth. This course is designed to provide tools and resources to form faithful, meaningful, and dynamic mentoring relationships.

It is primarily intended for one-on-one relationships, but the concepts covered could be adapted for the small group context. Based on research and experience, the course covers fundamental concepts and qualities of mentoring, how to begin and maintain mentoring relationships, and common pitfalls. The course instructor will encourage discussion within the class that is rooted in the participants’ own context and experiences.

It is not required, but it is recommended that you read to read Spiritual Mentoring: A guide for Seeking and Giving Direction, written by Keith R. Anderson and Randy D. Reese, as a part of this course.

