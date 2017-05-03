BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD995 – Timothy Circle Mentor Training

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd995-timothy-circle-mentor-training/
Course Dates: July 24 – August 20, 2017
This is a four week course on mentoring as a dynamic relationship between a mentor, a young person, and the Holy Spirit that has the power to produce great spiritual growth. This course is designed to provide tools and resources to form faithful, meaningful, and dynamic mentoring relationships.
It is primarily intended for one-on-one relationships, but the concepts covered could be adapted for the small group context. Based on research and experience, the course covers fundamental concepts and qualities of mentoring, how to begin and maintain mentoring relationships, and common pitfalls. The course instructor will encourage discussion within the class that is rooted in the participants’ own context and experiences.
It is not required, but it is recommended that you read to read Spiritual Mentoring: A guide for Seeking and Giving Direction, written by Keith R. Anderson and Randy D. Reese, as a part of this course.
Price: $45.00
Julie Lashier
Julie holds a Masters in Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, and she is ordained with the Evangelical Church Alliance and is a board certified professional chaplain. In her work in chaplaincy, as well as working with a mentoring program for college students, she has discovered a love and passion for the power of mentoring relationships. Julie lives in Winfield, Kansas, with her husband Jackson and their three children Ruthie, Rachel and David. It is a joy to watch them grow in this community. When she is not running after one of them, she loves to read, walk, garden and connect with friends.
