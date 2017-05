Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/05/31/know-god-real-questions-children-ask/



“How do we know God is real? How do we know he’s not someone that because we are little you tell us he’s real but then when we’re older we find out he’s fake?” Children ask the darndest questions! I confess: my child-rearing philosophy was along the lines of “benign neglect.” I sought to resource [Read More…]