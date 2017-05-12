Joseph Yoo - Medium | Homeowners Are We

Original Posting At https://josephyoo.com/homeowners-are-we-44ef014df6c4?source=rss----558f6497142f---4



our family posing in front of our new house

So it’s official!

We’re friggin’ homeowners!

Emotions oscillate between excitement and “What have we done?”

But, of course, we’re excited. And grateful.

We owe a lot to all the work and time Grant (our realtor) put in on our behalf.

We’re slowly moving in, since our current lease ends on June 30. And it helps that we didn’t really unpack when we first arrived in Texas.

We’re looking forward to building a home and a life in this next chapter of our lives. Yay!

Oh. It should be noted, that’s not really a picture of my family in the header.

But here’s a picture of my son testing out the in-ground trampoline:

