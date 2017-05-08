the unlikely orange | gungor?

Original Posting At http://agentorangerecords.blogspot.com/2017/05/gungor.html



i just found out that we have the chance to bring Gungor to state college on july 29th of this year for part of their One Wild Life: Acoustic Tour. we could host them right at St. Paul’s! all i need is $7,000. no big deal.

seriously. i need $7,000. i almost sent them an email back to say we won’t be able to do it (i mean, we didn’t budget for this or anything, and i’m not sure i can convince my church to invest in something that many of them have never heard of), but then i thought, i’d better wait. i mean, i have until wednesday to let them know for sure.

so, anyone in state college want to make this happen? if so, message me. call me. just let me know.