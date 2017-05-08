the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

the unlikely orange | gungor?

Original Posting At http://agentorangerecords.blogspot.com/2017/05/gungor.html


i just found out that we have the chance to bring Gungor to state college on july 29th of this year for part of their One Wild Life: Acoustic Tour.  we could host them right at St. Paul’s!  all i need is $7,000.  no big deal.

seriously.  i need $7,000.  i almost sent them an email back to say we won’t be able to do it (i mean, we didn’t budget for this or anything, and i’m not sure i can convince my church to invest in something that many of them have never heard of), but then i thought, i’d better wait.  i mean, i have until wednesday to let them know for sure.

so, anyone in state college want to make this happen?  if so, message me.  call me.  just let me know.

