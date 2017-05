Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-sunshine/



It’s been a rainy rainy spring this year in the Seattle area. Yesterday I had a pretty low day. But today the sun is shining and I am so grateful for that blessing. Such a life lifter.

I wish you sunny skies in your heart and in your world.

The sun is bright, my heart is bright, the world is bright. –Anon