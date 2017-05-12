Beguine Again | Gratitude for Mom’s Laughter

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-moms-laughter/



Mother’s Day is Sunday. It’s a tough time for my family and me since we lost Mom last year. I’ve been quite sad a lot this week. But I’ve also been laughing often too. I’ve been looking at old photographs of Mom and she loved to laugh. Oh, she loved to laugh! And we loved to make her laugh too. It was hard not to be happy when my Mom was around laughing.

I will be spending this Mother’s Day with my youngest godson and remembering my own mother’s laughter as we play. I am grateful!

“May you experience each day as a sacred gift woven around your heart of wonder.” –Jon O’Donohue