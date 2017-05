Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/gods-selfie.html



“Dear Lord, we know that your creation is a picture of who you are. Show us your glory in the world around us. Let the earth be a means for us to draw closer to you as we recognize the wonders of your creation in the air around us, in the water that sustains us, and in the vast resources your earth provides us.”





















(photography by tiwago)