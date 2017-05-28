Beguine Again | God Is a Divine Disco Ball

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/god-is-a-divine-disco-ball/



Since I grew up during the age of Saturday Night Fever, I was pretty much delighted when Reba Riley used the image of the Divine Disco Ball to describe her experience of God as she learned to understand God and the Universe more fully.

It’s hard to hold on to an image of God when we can’t even imagine something so incredible. A Divine Disco Ball is a unique image for an inexpressible being. People in 12-step programs talk about “God as you understand Him.”

This image helps me understand, so I’ll hang on to it for now.