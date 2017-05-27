This Day With God | Fighting For You

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/27/fighting-for-you/
This poem was inspired after reading Joshua 23. We can count on the Lord to fight for us. Because of grace, we have the Lord on our side to prepare a clear path for us. He will remove the obstacles in our way. So stick to His plan for you and bring Him Glory.
Deadline approaching;
Project coming due;
No need to panic;
God can get you through.
All it ever takes
Is full allegiance
To His flawless way
And Omnipresence.
Giving victories!
More than all the grains
Of sand on the earth
For it is God who reigns.
The Lord fights for you;
He will help ensure
A brighter future ahead
That’s always secure.
He prepares a path
Without obstructions
So just step ahead
With His instructions.
By Mark Shields – © 05-25-2017
Image Source
Leave a Reply