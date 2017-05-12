This Day With God | Excellent Instructions

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/12/excellent-instructions/
God wants us to follow instructions and when we do, He fulfills His promises. The instruction manual is the Bible. Have a wonderful weekend and look forward to a victorious future with peace and rest.
Being complacent
Never helps to make
This world a better place
For goodness sake.
Stand for excellence
And what is righteous
Instead of being silent
To end a crisis.
Follow the instructions
Found in God’s Word
And He will be true
With power transferred.
He will be faithful
To fulfill His promises
And make many fools
Out of doubting Thomases.
Bringing peaceful rest
For all with liberty
And the outcome
Always victory.
By Mark Shields – © 05-11-2017
