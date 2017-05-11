SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | ENGINEERING OPPORTUNITIES

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/engineering-opportunities.html



You cannot make choices for others. And if your heart has been broken by an abusive parent or rebellious child or an ex-spouse, that might be what you need to hear. You shouldn’t take responsivity for someone else’s sins, but you are able to choose your response. You are, in fact, a choice architect.



If you are in a position of leadership, engineering opportunities is part of your portfolio. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a parent or a coach or a manager or a pastor. One well-timed compliment can open the door and let the future in. One nudge in the right direction can change the plotline for eternity. You don’t need to put undue pressure on yourself — don’t worry about missing opportunities or making mistakes. God is a God of second chances, and third and fourth and hundredth. But when the Spirit gives you a nudge, obey it. If you don’t you’ll never know where the rabbit hole would have taken you. If you do, the Wild Goose chase begins.



— Mark Batterson in “The Grave Robber”

