This Day With God | Discover the Freedom In Christ

Reading in Galatians 5:1-12, it is significant that Paul reemphasizes the need to discover the freedom in Christ in order to be saved. Paul makes it clear that he is simply the messenger to the Galatians and that Christ is the ONE who can provide the freedom that is needed to get back to a relationship with our Heavenly Father. The clear way to eternity is provided by faith in Jesus Christ.

Because of Christ, everything that hinders and the sin that entangles is thrown off. All the heavy weight that holds us back from running this race called life is lifted off our backs. Christ endured the Cross to save us from our sins and provide the eternal victory.

Lord, this day we know there is freedom in Christ Jesus because the clear way to victory has been provided. Our hope as a believer is to be righteous through the Spirit. As our faith is expressed through love today, we know the victory is assured. Amen.

