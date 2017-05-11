the MethoBlog

Wesleyan/Anglican | Depth of Mercy! / Jesus, the Sinner’s Friend

Two powerful Charles Wesley hymns:
 
Depth of Mercy!
 
Depth of mercy! can there be
Mercy still reserved for me?
Can my God His wrath forbear –
Me, the chief of sinners, spare?
 
I have long withstood His grace,
Long provoked Him to His face,
Would not hearken to His calls,
grieved Him by a thousand falls.
 
Now incline me to repent;
Let me now my sins lament;
Now my foul revolt deplore,
Weep, believe, and sin no more.
 
There for me the Saviour stands,
Holding forth His wounded hands;
God is love! I know, I feel,
Jesus weeps and loves me still.

Jesus, the Sinner’s Friend

 
Jesus, the sinner’s Friend, to thee,
Lost and undone, for aid I flee,
Weary of earth, myself, and sin:
Open Thine arms, and take me in.
 
Pity and heal my sinsick soul;
‘Tis Thou alone canst make me whole:
Dark, till in me Thine image shine,
And lost, I am, till Thou art mine.
 
At last I own it cannot be
That I should fit myself for Thee;
Here, then, to Thee I all resign;
Thine is the work, and only Thine.
 
What shall I say Thy grace to move?
Lord, I am sin, but Thou art love:
I give up every plea beside –
Lord, I am lost, but Thou hast died.﻿

