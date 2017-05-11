Wesleyan/Anglican | Depth of Mercy! / Jesus, the Sinner’s Friend

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/05/depth-of-mercy-jesus-sinners-friend.html



Two powerful Charles Wesley hymns:

Depth of Mercy!

Depth of mercy! can there be

Mercy still reserved for me?

Can my God His wrath forbear –

Me, the chief of sinners, spare?

I have long withstood His grace,

Long provoked Him to His face,

Would not hearken to His calls,

grieved Him by a thousand falls.

Now incline me to repent;

Let me now my sins lament;

Now my foul revolt deplore,

Weep, believe, and sin no more.

There for me the Saviour stands,

Holding forth His wounded hands;

God is love! I know, I feel,

Jesus weeps and loves me still. Jesus, the Sinner’s Friend

Jesus, the sinner’s Friend, to thee,

Lost and undone, for aid I flee,

Weary of earth, myself, and sin:

Open Thine arms, and take me in.

Pity and heal my sinsick soul;

‘Tis Thou alone canst make me whole:

Dark, till in me Thine image shine,

And lost, I am, till Thou art mine.

At last I own it cannot be

That I should fit myself for Thee;

Here, then, to Thee I all resign;

Thine is the work, and only Thine.

What shall I say Thy grace to move?

Lord, I am sin, but Thou art love:

I give up every plea beside –

Lord, I am lost, but Thou hast died.﻿