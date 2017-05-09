nashvillian pastoral | dating profile

Original Posting At http://nashvillianpastoral.blogspot.com/2017/05/dating-profile.html



Here is my fictional online dating profile. Like, what I wish I could actually say to anyone who is potentially interested:

What I want: someone to play Scrabble with me, walk to the record store, make really good suppers, perhaps go on some weekend hiking adventures.

What I’m not looking for: a replacement dad for my kids (they have a great one, although additional loving adult influences are always (eventually) welcome!), someone to distract me from my Goals, someone who will subsume my identity into theirs.

Need not apply: people who paint with exceptionally broad brushes about politics, faith, or culture. Must be willing to have thoughtful conversation and be challenged in a number of ways.

Seriously – I feel like this isn’t too much to ask! If you know someone great, send them my way.