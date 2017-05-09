the MethoBlog

nashvillian pastoral | dating profile

Here is my fictional online dating profile.  Like, what I wish I could actually say to anyone who is potentially interested:

What I want:  someone to play Scrabble with me, walk to the record store, make really good suppers, perhaps go on some weekend hiking adventures.
What I’m not looking for:  a replacement dad for my kids (they have a great one, although additional loving adult influences are always (eventually) welcome!), someone to distract me from my Goals, someone who will subsume my identity into theirs.
Need not apply:  people who paint with exceptionally broad brushes about politics, faith, or culture.  Must be willing to have thoughtful conversation and be challenged in a number of ways.
Seriously – I feel like this isn’t too much to ask!  If you know someone great, send them my way.

