Beguine Again | Creative Resistance

This week I haven’t had to look too far for inspiration. When the world seems to be going to hell in a handbasket flying down a steep hill, as we see with each new revolting political development, the tough get going, as the old saying says.

We don’t fight with weapons. We fight with our hearts and souls. This is what creative resistance means to me. The website Alternet says that we need art in our activism because it reaches people at deeper emotional levels.



The hashtag #iamapreexistingcondition has been all over the internet since this past week’s House vote on Trumpcare (aka American Health Care Act). My favorite of the images I’ve seen backing this hashtag was created by my colleague on this blog, Terri Stewart. Terri created this image to be shared freely by all who will.

Let’s keep resisting with images that will touch hearts and souls. Let’s keep praying for empathy for both sides to reach through the rhetoric to find solutions that will bring about justice rather than continue the oppression of structures which desperately need to be reformed.