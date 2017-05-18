Preachermom41's Blog | Constant Companion

Original Posting At https://preachermom41.wordpress.com/2017/05/18/constant-companion/



We wrestle for the covers,

He’s trying to snuggle close and I’m just trying to not get pushed off of the bed.

He moves so close that the heat from his body warms me.

I’m reminded of the past; good memories of human contact and warmth.

We are not created to be alone.

Eventually, we move to wherever we find the most comfort for sleeping.

And we rest.

Readying ourselves for a new day of walking and playing. Tomorrow.

My constant loving companion, my dog and I.