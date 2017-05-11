This Day With God | Connected Forever to the Greatest Power Ever

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/11/connected-forever-to-the-greatest-power-ever/



So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in Him, rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness. – Colossians 2:6-7

We may face difficulties daily … a family member is sick, a rough day at work, trying to balance work, home, and school but as pointed out in the post “Promise of the Spirit”, the Good News for us is that by accepting Christ, we are connected forever to the greatest power ever. We are connected to the Holy Spirit so we can face these difficult days by turning them over to God.

When we turn our difficulties over to God, greatness begins because God is bigger than any difficulty we face. One song that emphasizes this truth is He Is With Us by Love & The Outcome.

So my friend in Christ, set your sights beyond what you can see. Be determined and know that Christ has paid the price, giving you an unseen power which cannot be measured or weighed but can tell you the right things to do for a favorable outcome.







