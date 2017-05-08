Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/05/christ-our-shepherd-224/
The Fourth Sunday of Easter is also known as “Good Shepherd Sunday.” On this day we recognize that Jesus is the Good Shepherd, we are the sheep, and he leads us to green pastures and still water. What else can we learn from this text in The Gospel According to John, chapter 10 vv 1-10.
- Sermon Title: Christ Our Shepherd
- Preacher: Allen McGraw
- Date: 5/7/2017
- Time: Morning Worship Service
- Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
- Scripture Reference: John 10:1-10
If you have trouble playing this episode in your feed reader or email client, then visit http://allenmcgraw.libsyn.com for a complete list of episodes.
The post Christ Our Shepherd (#224) appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.
Christ Our Shepherd (#224) was first posted on May 8, 2017 at 3:37 pm.
©2014 “Filling Up and Pouring Out“. Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. Contact me at allenmcgraw@gmail.com
Leave a Reply