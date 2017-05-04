This Day With God | Christ Lives Inside

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/04/christ-lives-inside/



I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. – Galatians 2:20

Written about in the post “Connection to the Vine” are two ways of thinking about salvation. Paul’s way of thinking is that faith in Christ as the Son of God is how we are justified and not by observing the Old Testament law.

We face difficulties on a daily basis … a family member is sick, a rough day at work, trying to balance work, home, and school work. When we face these difficult days, accepting Christ and being connected to the Vine is how we receive the power to make it through.

As emphasized in the song I will Trust in You by Lauren Daigle, the power received through Jesus can move the mountains, part the waters, and provide a victorious future.





