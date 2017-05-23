This Day With God | Christ In Our Heart

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/23/christ-in-our-heart/



In Galatians 4:1-11, Paul illustrates the condition of people before Christ as being enslaved. In their former predicament, the Galatians were enslaved by their idols. They were more concerned about what they should do to please these false gods rather than pleasing the ONE true God of the universe.

As Paul was explaining to the Galatians, we are set free by the Spirit of Christ in our heart. The past may have been a nightmare and the present may be dark at times but the future is bright because of the reward God has for all that believe in His Son. By accepting Christ as Savior, things only get better. The negative past is washed away, the joy of the present brings optimism, and the future becomes brighter each and every day.

Image Source

This day with You Lord, we are grateful for the freedom we receive as a result of Christ in our heart. We are free from things like fear, weakness, and doubt. We are your children and there is much more ahead to look forward to. This day, we have a fresh start and are freed from pessimism. We can use the unlimited power, amazing grace, and unquenchable love You offer us today in Christ. Amen.