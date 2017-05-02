The Productive Pastor | Chaos Killer | Productive Pastor 77

Original Posting At http://productivepastor.libsyn.com/chaos-killer-productive-pastor-77



Do you ever feel like you’ve lost control?

It’s time to conquer the chaos and become a chaos killer. Over the last few months, I’ve gotten a little too familiar with chaos and what it takes to climb out of it. But we aren’t going to talk about the dirty side, instead, I am going to share with you what it means to capture the chaos and keep it contained (so it can never come get you.)

Chaos Killer

Chaos is in a direct relationship to capacity. When your capacity is hit to it’s maximum, in any area, and pushes pass it, then chaos invades your entire life and slowly begins to take it over. Like the raptors in Jurassic park, it is finding the weakest link in your defense system. Once in, it is capable of taking down the strongest place in your life.

There are three posts of chaos keeping: space, schedule, and soul. Each of these forms a protective element to keep those chaos raptors from destroying your life and sneaking in.

Space

What do the physical spaces of your life look like? They serve as an almost instant reading of how we can let chaos overtake us. One of my favorite differences between total destruction and total creativity is Casey Niestat’s studio. One day my office, study, studio, whatever will look like this.

Schedule

What do you allow to run your day? Does your schedule run you or do you run your schedule? There is a big difference. The spaces you live and work in are a visible reflection of the chaos and how it orders your life. Chaos fills in all of the untended gaps and takes up space with distractions, reminders, and methods of life suck.

Schedules need a buddy. That buddy’s name is goals. The listlessness we can experience in life is the best bud of chaos. Remember that.

I’ve been loving Michael Hyatt’s new book Living Forward.

Soul

How are you taking care of yourself? If you are run-down and ragged out, things aren’t going to work out well. Your single, greatest defense system is a regular, rhythmic and routine time of prayer and scripture. Remember the twenty-mile-march.

