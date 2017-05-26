Red Chair Music | Carpe Diem man

Original Posting At https://redchairmusic.wordpress.com/2017/05/26/2764/



Carpe Diem man.

You know, seize the day.

I’m not one to say, “You never know what tomorrow holds…” I’ve always felt those sayings to be rather threatening, and the last thing we need is more threats in today’s world.

But…

Why can’t today be that one day? Perhaps today is the day you offer a friendship, peace, forgiveness, hope, the Love of Christ.

Matthew 6:34 tells us to “…stop worrying about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Now, should we stop preparing for tomorrow? No. We need to work in good faith and be ready for the day’s coming tasks. Homework needs to still get done, projects finished, practice for games/recitals needs to still happen.

However we should not disappear from today.

Find the joy in today.

Find the beauty in today.

Find the friendships in today.

Find the celebrations of today.

Give the day’s worries, stresses, heartaches, problems, or whatever to God.

And hold close these words from Philippians 4:4

“Be glad in the Lord always! Again I say, rejoice!”