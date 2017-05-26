This Day With God | By Grace Saved By Faith

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/26/by-grace-saved-by-faith/



We put no stumbling block in anyone’s path, so that our ministry will not be discredited. – 2 Corinthians 6:3

In the post “All Obstacles Are Removed”, studied was how some spiritual leaders tried to set up stumbling blocks that confused the Galatians. They were more concerned about maintaining their own power over others rather than explaining God’s love for them as demonstrated on the Cross.

A person can go from being a nobody to a somebody when they understand God’s love for them. Jesus demonstrated that love and this song Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone) by Chris Tomlin explains the freedom we have received by accepting Christ as Savior.





