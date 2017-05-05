Wesleyan/Anglican | But, O, Thyself Reveal!

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/05/but-o-thyself-reveal.html



I just finished singing through “The Eucharistic Hymns of John and Charles Wesley” during Evening Prayer, last night. (Some really good stuff there! I’ll have to blog about the Eucharist as a sacrifice, somewhere down the road.)

This morning, I began singing through “Hymn Poems of Charles Wesley For Reading and Singing.” The second hymn is “Jesus, We Look to Thee.” The last verse of the hymn encapsulates what many of us in the Wesleyan-holiness tradition often long for during our services of worship. On the one hand, it expresses a conviction of the objective presence of God with us in worship. On the other hand, it cries out for the “manifest presence” of the Lord in the midst of the worshipping people of God.

I invite you to sing this, my prayer for Sunday, paying special attention to the final verse:

Jesus, we look to Thee,

Thy promised presence claim;

Thou in the midst of us shalt be,

Assembled in Thy Name:

Thy Name salvation is,

Which here we come to prove;

Thy Name is life, and health, and peace,

And everlasting love.

We meet, the grace to take

Which Thou hast freely given;

We meet on earth for Thy dear sake

That we may meet in heaven.

Present we know Thou art;

But, O, Thyself reveal!

Now, Lord, let ev’ry waiting heart

The mighty comfort feel.﻿