SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | BECOMING EXCELLENT CHOOSERS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/becoming-excellent-choosers.html



Choosing comes from the core of who we are. When we truly choose, we have no one to blame and nowhere to hide. Choosing thrills us. Choosing scares us. Choosing is central to personhood…



God wants us to choose well. That may be why, when we look at the Bible, there is no chapter devoted to “How to know God’s will for your life.” Often when we are faced with a real-life choice, the Bible seems no more helpful than Yogi Berra’s old dictum: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Paul doesn’t write about “six steps to determine if he’s the one” or “five ways to discern God’s job for you.”



What we do see are statements like this: “If any of you is lacking in wisdom, ask God, who gives to all generously and ungrudgingly, and it will be given you.” (James 1:5, NRSV)



Or “This is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best.” (Philippians 1:9-10)



God wants us to be excellent choosers…



If I’m facing a choice and I want to find God’s will for my life, I don’t begin by asking which choice is God’s will for my life. I need to begin by asking for wisdom.



— John Ortberg in “All the Places to Go: How Will You Know?”

#4096