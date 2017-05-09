This Day With God | Be One of the Branches

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/09/be-one-of-the-branches/



I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. – John 15:5

As noted in the post “Spirit Is Received By Those Who Have Believed “, we are justified by faith in Christ. Each day, we can count our blessings and turn our whole life around. Nothing is impossible if we believe that Jesus is the Vine and we are the branches.

Be one of the branches today. As in the song Be One by Natalie Grant, be the light in the dark, be the change, and be the hope.





