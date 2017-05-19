This Day With God | Argument

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/19/argument/
Reading in Joshua 22, one group thought another built an altar to rebel against God but after talking understood it was built to worship Him. From this event, we learn the importance of a wide vision and understanding others before overreacting. This poem was written with this thought in mind. Have a great weekend my friends as you build up your relationships rather than tear them down.
Keep a wide vision,
Applaud differences;
The various strengths
And weaknesses.
Understand others actions
Even if you feel
A little upset;
Say it’s no big deal.
For the real big deal
Is receiving God’s grace
And working together
To finish this race.
Keep an open mind
And get all the facts
So to never
Ever overreact.
People are made
To give God glory
So get the full picture;
The whole story.
By Mark Shields – © 05-18-2017
Image Source
Leave a Reply