Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/app-review-atg-today/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

Do you have eight minutes to spare? The creators of the Awakening to God Today (ATG Today) app hope you do. This app is a devotional-mediation journal to aid the Christian on their walk with God. The guided meditation is simple and easy to use. The app’s journal feature has three sentences to complete: Lord, […]

The post App Review: ATG Today appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.