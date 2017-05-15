RethinkJesus | A Word to 2017 Graduates

Original Posting At https://jameyprickett.com/2017/05/15/a-word-to-2017-graduates/



It was too difficult for some. The commitment was too high. The weight too much to bear.

“Many of his disciples turned back and no longer went about with him. So Jesus asked the twelve, ‘Do you also wish to go away?’” (John 6:66, 67).

Peter speaks up. He acknowledges that there are some things in life worth sticking around for. Some things more important than popularity. Some things more important than the easy road.

“Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life,” Peter replies (John 6:68).

Peter found someone worth following. He found a cause greater than himself. He found a purpose beyond popularity, success, and the easy road.

2017 graduates, don’t be afraid of the commitment. Don’t run from the difficult. Commit to a purpose greater than yourself and go all in. Some things are more important than the edited perfection behind an Instagram photo or 30-second glimpse at life on Snapchat.

And when you fail, cause you will, remember God is a God who sticks with us even when there’s nothing in us worth sticking with.

Class of 2017, my prayer for you is that you will never be caught off guard by your own success or knocked down by your own failure, but that you will stay true to the person God is at work shaping you into.