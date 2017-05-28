A Pastor's Thoughts | A Mary Oliver Poem

Original Posting At https://ijboudreaux.com/2017/05/28/a-mary-oliver-poem/



Song of the Builders

On a summer morning

I sat down

on a hillside

to think about God –

a worthy pastime.

Near me, I saw

a single cricket;

it was moving the grains of the hillside

this way and that way.

How great was its energy,

how humble its effort.

Let us hope

it will always be like this,

each of us going on

in our inexplicable ways

building the universe.

—-Mary Oliver

