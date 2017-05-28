A Pastor's Thoughts | A Mary Oliver Poem

Original Posting At https://ijboudreaux.com/2017/05/28/a-mary-oliver-poem/
Song of the Builders
On a summer morning
I sat down
on a hillside
to think about God –
a worthy pastime.
Near me, I saw
a single cricket;
it was moving the grains of the hillside
this way and that way.
How great was its energy,
how humble its effort.
Let us hope
it will always be like this,
each of us going on
in our inexplicable ways
building the universe.
—-Mary Oliver
