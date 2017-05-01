McilWeb | 1 Peter 3:13-22

Original Posting At http://mcilweb.blogspot.com/2017/05/1-peter-313-22.html



13 Who can really hurt you if you are dedicated to doing good?

14 If you’re derided for your faithfulness to the covenant,

you’re blessed.

Don’t fear your opponents;

don’t be intimidated.

15 But revere in your hearts the Messiah as the Holy Lord.

Always be prepared to explain your hope

to anyone who asks you about it,

but do it with tenderness and respect,

16 keeping a clear conscience,

so that, when you are mistreated,

those who malign your Messiah-led faithfulness may be ashamed.

17 God’s will is:

It is better to suffer for doing what’s right

than it is to ever do evil.

18 For the Messiah also suffered once for sins –

the one faithful to the covenant

for those unfaithful to the covenant.

In order to bring us to God,

he was executed in the flesh but made alive again in the Spirit,

19 by which he went and proclaimed to the imprisoned spirits

20 who in long ago times

did not obey the God who waited patiently while Noah built the ark,

in which a few people – eight – were saved through water.

21 Baptism is an echo of this,

and now saves us

not by washing dirt from the body

but as a promise of God’s faithfulness

through the resurrection of the Messiah Jesus,

22 who has gone into heaven

and is at the right hand of God,

with angels, authorities, and powers

under his command.

– translated by KHM, 5/17/2017