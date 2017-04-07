One Man Show | The Case for Christ

Original Posting At http://www.onemanshow.org/the-case-for-christ/



The Case for Christ is one of the best faith-based movies I’ve seen. The acting was good, the story compelling and the schmaltz was kept to a minimum.

If you have never read the book that the film is based on, it was published in 1998, detailing the exhaustive research that led Lee Strobel to believe in Christ. Strobel was no slouch in that department. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale. He was also an award-winning investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, exposing the cover-up of defective Ford Pinto gas tanks that led to deadly explosions.

After his wife came to faith, Strobel, an avowed atheist, went on an investigative witch-hunt, trying to uncover anything that would dispel the Gospel accounts. In the end, however, quietly and without fanfare, Strobel confessed Christ and eventually became a pastor and apologetics author.

This is the first of a series of blogposts examining the validity of the Christian faith. I will bring in some of Strobel’s findings, as well as arguments presented by other scholars. In all of this, I will not “prove” anything — at least not in the Western sense of the word. We post-modernists don’t believe anything we hear and only half of what we see.

However, I hope to present enough credible evidence for believers to use and non-believers to ponder. No, there is no videotape of Christ emerging from the tomb on Easter morning. Then again, we have no direct evidence of George Washington crossing the Delaware, but I know of no one who seriously doubts that he did that very thing.

Stay tuned!