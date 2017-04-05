Seedbed | Debunking the Myth of the Longer Sermon (Episode 42)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/debunking-the-myth-of-the-longer-sermon-episode-42/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=debunking-the-myth-of-the-longer-sermon-episode-42



Many preaching experts tell us that shorter sermons are better due to the short attention spans of 21st century people. The evidence from sermons from some of the most popular preachers in America, however, indicates that sermons over 30 minutes are standard. In this episode of the podcast, Bob Kaylor talks with Teddy Ray about debunking the myth that shorter is better.