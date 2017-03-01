SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE NATURE OF REPENTANCE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/03/the-nature-of-repentance.html



“Perhaps you do not understand that God is kind to you so you will change your hearts and lives.” (Romans 2:4)



No one is happier than the one who has sincerely repented of wrong. Repentance is the decision to turn from selfish desires and seek God. It is a genuine, sincere regret that creates sorrow and moves us to admit wrong and desire to do better.



It’s an inward conviction that expresses itself in outward actions.



You look at the love of God and you can’t believe He’s loved you like He has, and this realization motivates you to change your life. That is the nature of repentance.



— Max Lucado in Walking with the Savior

