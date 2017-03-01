Trinity United Methodist Church | The Journey Begins

Original Posting At http://www.trinityumchurch.com/the-journey-begins/



The season of Lent is an important and vital season for the spiritual life. It gives us an opportunity to do inner spiritual work and is designed as a season for preparation often marked by penitence and spiritual practices. All this preparation leads us to Easter where we once again celebrate and embrace the resurrection of Jesus and new life in Christ. We begin that season today with Ash Wednesday.

This excerpt from the United Methodist Book of Worship used during the Ash Wednesday service lays out the vision for our Lenten observance:

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ: the early Christians observed with great devotion the days of our Lord’s passion and resurrection, and it became the custom of the Church that before the Easter celebration there should be a forty-day season of spiritual preparation. During this season converts to the faith were prepared for Holy Baptism. It was also a time when persons who had committed serious sins and had separated themselves from the community of faith were reconciled by penitence and forgiveness, and restored to participation in the life of the Church. In this way the whole congregation was reminded of the mercy and forgiveness proclaimed in the gospel of Jesus Christ and the need we all have to renew our faith. I invite you, therefore, in the name of the Church, to observe a holy Lent: by self-examination and repentance; by prayer, fasting, and self-denial; and by reading and meditating on God’s Holy Word. To make a right beginning of repentance, and as a mark of our mortal nature, let us now kneel (bow) before our Creator and Redeemer.*

This journey is such an essential part of our spiritual development and I want to encourage you to make the highest priority of participating in our worship and activities during this season. On Sunday mornings, we will have a preaching series entitled “Renovation of the Heart.” We know that in scripture, when referring to the “heart,” the ancients understood that to be the place in us where the human and divine connect – our inner being. During Lent this year, we will be engaging in the work of looking at our hearts and bringing a renovation to the places that need “God-shaped” renovations.

-Pastor Wade Giffin

*UMPH Methodist Publication (2016-04-05). The United Methodist Book of Worship: Regular Edition Black (Kindle Locations 6816-6831). Abingdon Press. Kindle Edition.