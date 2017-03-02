SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE BEST KIND OF LIFE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/03/the-best-kind-of-life.html



“I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.” (John 10:10b)



When Jesus was pointing people to faith, He unapologetically told them that the life He offered was the best kind of life any human being could ever experience. In the gospel of Matthew, He compared it to a pearl of great price, which He said would be worth giving up everything to attain. “If you want life in all its fullness,” He said, “if you want high-definition, surround-sound, heart-pounding action, there’s only one place you’re going to find it. A life like that is a life fully yielded to the God of the universe!”



I hope we’ll renew our commitment to exhibiting this level of confidence and passion when talking about our faith. Is there a more important message than the one we’re carrying to the world?



— Bill Hybels in Just Walk Across the Room







