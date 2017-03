Original Posting At http://theconnexion.net/wp/?p=14674



GH at his learned, deep, and witty best: a seriously self-critical confession, yet spoken with no strained stained-glass voice, rather sung serenely with wit, modesty, and charm to the Judge who is his Friend.

Sorry I am, my God, sorry I am

That my offences course it in a ring.

My thoughts are working like a busy flame,

Until […]