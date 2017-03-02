Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Thursday after Ash Wednesday

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/8T--6K1MAIY/scriptures-and-prayer-for-thursday.html



Old Testament: Deuteronomy 30:15–20

Psalter: Psalm 1

Gospel: Luke 9:18–25

___

Direct us, O Lord, in all our doings with your most gracious favor, and further us with your continual help; that in all our works begun, continued, and ended in you, we may glorify your holy Name, and finally, by your mercy, obtain everlasting life; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.