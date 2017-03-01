Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for Ash Wednesday

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/NM17lVD0CeU/scriptures-and-prayer-for-ash-wednesday.html



Old Testament: Joel 2:1-2, 12-17 or Isaiah 58:1-12

Psalter: Psalm 51:1-17

Epistle: 2 Corinthians 5:20b-6:10

Gospel: Matthew 6:1-6, 16-21

O God, you delight not in pomp and show, but in a humble and contrite heart. Overturn our love of worldly possessions and fix our hearts more firmly on you, that, having nothing, we may yet possess everything, a treasure stored up for us in heaven. Amen.