Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Preparing for the Storm

Presidential addresses, Russia, bomb threats, and economic uncertainty are just a few of the things swirling around the news this morning. We live in a time when things are seemingly out of control. Worry, fear, and doubt are swirling around and creating this storm like atmosphere in our lives.

This is the atmosphere that surrounds us as we enter Lent today. Perhaps there is no better time for Lent than now. We need a re-boot. We need this time to help us refocus again on Jesus. Jesus is exactly what we need to get us straight. He is exactly what we need to ground ourselves once again.

When a storm is raging around us we oftentimes lose focus on things and get caught up in all the other stuff swirling around. In a story from today’s reading, we see the disciples in a boat with Jesus as a storm rages. The disciples begin to panic and look at everything going on around them. It is not until they refocus on Jesus does he then still the storm.

How many times do we allow our circumstances to dictate our reactions and emotions? Let this Lent be a time when we look FIRST to Jesus. By doing this we can learn to live in the midst of the storms and not allow the storms to change us but instead we can be an agent of change in the storm.

