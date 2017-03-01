Sandpiper's Thoughts | Percpetives: Love Makes Room

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/03/percpetives-love-makes-room.html



I love this picture. I took it at the Alzheimer’s Walk this past year. The two people with the dogs were always together, so I imagine that they are a couple, and these are there dogs.





That makes them sibling dogs. Brothers (or sisters) that are nothing alike. One was huge; one was tiny. And yet they are family.





Who is your neighbor? Who is your brother? Who is your family? Do they always look like you? Act like you?



