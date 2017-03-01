Sandpiper's Thoughts | Percpetives: Love Makes Room

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/03/percpetives-love-makes-room.html
I love this picture. I took it at the Alzheimer’s Walk this past year. The two people with the dogs were always together, so I imagine that they are a couple, and these are there dogs.
That makes them sibling dogs. Brothers (or sisters) that are nothing alike. One was huge; one was tiny. And yet they are family.
Who is your neighbor? Who is your brother? Who is your family? Do they always look like you? Act like you?
Family has room for differences – for different appearances, for different thoughts, even for different beliefs. Love makes room.
